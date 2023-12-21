How Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 289.47% YTD?

During the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $3.42, that puts it down -15.54 from that peak though still a striking 76.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $228.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $2.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.33%, and it has moved by 48.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 249.43%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 3.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.39 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.80% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.15%. While earnings are projected to return 29.67% in 2023.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc insiders own 7.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.95%, with the float percentage being 79.19%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 12.59% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.