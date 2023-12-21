Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) At $0.99 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s traded shares were 46.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 76.09% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the HOOK share is $2.05, that puts it down -107.07 from that peak though still a striking 58.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $83.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.87K shares over the past three months.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) registered a 76.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 76.09% in intraday trading to $0.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.94%, and it has moved by 116.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.39%. The short interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hookipa Pharma Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) shares have gone up 13.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.11% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.60% this quarter and then jump 18.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.83 million and $4.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.90% and then drop by -45.30% in the coming quarter.

HOOK Dividends

Hookipa Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

