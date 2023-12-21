Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 5.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $2.55, that puts it down -46.55 from that peak though still a striking 35.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.86 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $1.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by 21.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.45%. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is 230.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.59 day(s) to cover.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares have gone up 2.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.49% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -45.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.53 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.32 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.28 million and $80.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -56.70% and then drop by -22.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 65.71% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.70% per annum.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc insiders own 7.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.64%, with the float percentage being 90.02%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 447 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 241.08 million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $448.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 182.19 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $329.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 116.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.14 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $92.57 million.