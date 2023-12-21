Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares were 10.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.41% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the GOTU share is $5.49, that puts it down -58.67 from that peak though still a striking 36.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $526.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 million shares over the past three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) registered a -12.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.41% in intraday trading to $3.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.23%, and it has moved by 24.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.79%. The short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 8.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.05 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.41 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -231.86% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR insiders own 4.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.85%, with the float percentage being 22.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $15.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $7.74 million.