Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GME share is $27.65, that puts it down -63.03 from that peak though still a striking 30.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.82. The company’s market capitalization is $5.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.06 million shares over the past three months.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Gamestop Corporation (GME) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $16.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.75%, and it has moved by 35.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.29%. The short interest in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is 63.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.34 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamestop Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamestop Corporation (GME) shares have gone down -28.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.04% against -13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Gamestop Corporation insiders own 12.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.86%, with the float percentage being 33.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 25.28 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $429.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $385.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamestop Corporation (GME) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 8.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $137.27 million.