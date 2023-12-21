Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT): Can A Stock That’s Down -84.52% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares were 4.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. The 52-week high for the FRGT share is $6.70, that puts it down -1814.29 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.71 million shares over the past three months.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.01%, and it has moved by 4.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.21%. The short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 8.00% in 2023.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 08 and June 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.79%, with the float percentage being 1.80%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58187.0 shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $40026.0 in shares.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 761.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $905.0 market value.