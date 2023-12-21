Following Its 52-Week Low, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’S Share Price Rose 27.92% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -79.22%

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 4.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.64% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $32.20, that puts it down -570.83 from that peak though still a striking 27.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -7.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.64% in intraday trading to $4.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.93%, and it has moved by -18.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.08%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -20.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.02% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.00% this quarter and then jump 95.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.95 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.2 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.81%. While earnings are projected to return 93.68% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.28% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 million.