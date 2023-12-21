ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Are Up 31.82%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GWH share is $2.59, that puts it down -135.45 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $190.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $1.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.03%, and it has moved by -3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.28%. The short interest in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) is 11.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.86 day(s) to cover.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESS Tech Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESS Tech Inc (GWH) shares have gone down -17.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.56% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 870.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.54 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.78 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16k and $372k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22,025.00% and then jump by 1,453.80% in the coming quarter.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.