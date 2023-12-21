Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 377.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -41.18% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 230.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.94 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) registered a -41.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -41.18% in intraday trading to $0.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.58%, and it has moved by -60.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.86%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) shares have gone down -99.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.39% against 21.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.17 million and $6.41 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.14%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.53%, with the float percentage being 0.53%. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 39611.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $4214.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21956.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $25908.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 21956.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25908.0 market value.