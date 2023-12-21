Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 10.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $7.41, that puts it down -226.43 from that peak though still a striking 69.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $258.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $2.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.33%, and it has moved by 86.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.53%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 17.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares have gone up 56.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.61% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.40% this quarter and then jump 51.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.12 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.05 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.82 million and $24.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.10% and then jump by 19.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 43.79% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.90% per annum.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.11%, with the float percentage being 69.41%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.53 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $26.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.67 million shares, is of Two Seas Capital Lp’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 4.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $6.11 million.