Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Surged 4.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares were 4.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the ENB share is $42.11, that puts it down -19.12 from that peak though still a striking 12.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.03. The company’s market capitalization is $75.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.87 million shares over the past three months.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Enbridge Inc (ENB) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $35.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.37%, and it has moved by 4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.73%. The short interest in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is 49.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.9 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Enbridge Inc (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enbridge Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enbridge Inc (ENB) shares have gone down -3.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.48% against -1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.40% this quarter and then drop -4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.93 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.85 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.04 billion and $12.07 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.10% and then drop by -10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.14%. While earnings are projected to return -1.07% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.50% per annum.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enbridge Inc is 2.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.98%, with the float percentage being 55.06%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,533 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 152.14 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $5.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enbridge Inc (ENB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 27.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $955.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.96 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $599.42 million.