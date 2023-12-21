Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Has Been Falling -80.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.61% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the EBS share is $16.66, that puts it down -647.09 from that peak though still a striking 18.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $115.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) registered a -8.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.61% in intraday trading to $2.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.62%, and it has moved by 6.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.02%. The short interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is 11.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 8 day(s) to cover.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emergent Biosolutions Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) shares have gone down -76.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.58% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.70% this quarter and then jump 132.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $283.65 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $268.3 million and $330.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.50% and then drop by -14.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -97.56% in 2023.

EBS Dividends

Emergent Biosolutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Emergent Biosolutions Inc insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.64%, with the float percentage being 85.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.44 million shares (or 16.26% of all shares), a total value of $18.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.67 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.