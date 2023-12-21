Does Agilon Health Inc’s (NYSE:AGL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.95% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $29.44, that puts it down -138.77 from that peak though still a striking 15.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.41. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) registered a -5.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.95% in intraday trading to $12.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by 7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.05%. The short interest in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 48.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.19 day(s) to cover.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agilon Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agilon Health Inc (AGL) shares have gone down -26.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.20% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.32% in 2023.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders