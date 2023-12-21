Does Absci Corp’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.52% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ABSI share is $3.63, that puts it down -10.33 from that peak though still a striking 66.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $305.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.48K shares over the past three months.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Absci Corp (ABSI) registered a 7.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.52% in intraday trading to $3.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.20%, and it has moved by 141.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.24%. The short interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 2.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.38 day(s) to cover.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Absci Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Absci Corp (ABSI) shares have gone up 85.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.61% against 15.40.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Absci Corp insiders own 25.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.23%, with the float percentage being 48.39%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $21.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.03 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Absci Corp (ABSI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.