CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Rose 37.45% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 47.68% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the CRSP share is $76.97, that puts it down -28.22 from that peak though still a striking 37.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $60.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -11.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.25%. The short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 15.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.3 day(s) to cover.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares have gone up 5.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.88% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 110.60% this quarter and then drop -138.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26,943.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.09 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.18 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6k and $100 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,484,733.20% and then drop by -81.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.42%. While earnings are projected to return 66.45% in 2023.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.92%, with the float percentage being 67.87%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 553 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $427.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.09 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $362.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $312.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.55 million, or about 4.47% of the stock, which is worth about $211.72 million.