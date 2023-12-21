Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 3.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.91% or $2.72. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $62.59, that puts it down -7.6 from that peak though still a striking 93.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $6.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.68 million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a 4.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.91% in intraday trading to $58.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.92%, and it has moved by 86.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1298.44%. The short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 32.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone up 171.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.20% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -338.50% this quarter and then jump 35.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.54 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.64 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.42%. While earnings are projected to return 107.00% in 2023.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders own 8.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.61%, with the float percentage being 110.36%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.76 million shares (or 12.94% of all shares), a total value of $861.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $583.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $175.77 million.