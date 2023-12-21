Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Shares Have Been Up About 106.60% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.20% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CDIO share is $8.50, that puts it down -288.13 from that peak though still a striking 92.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $44.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.74 million shares over the past three months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) registered a -7.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.20% in intraday trading to $2.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.97%, and it has moved by -0.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.71%. The short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 47.02% in 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc insiders own 18.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.20%, with the float percentage being 2.70%. Prelude Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75483.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 64022.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38118.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $83478.0.