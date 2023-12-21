Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s 3.57% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares were 29.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. The 52-week high for the GOEV share is $1.47, that puts it down -488.0 from that peak though still a striking 12.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $198.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.46 million shares over the past three months.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Canoo Inc (GOEV) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by -30.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.34%. The short interest in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 106.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canoo Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares have gone down -51.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.11% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.00% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $830k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1059.54%. While earnings are projected to return 66.16% in 2023.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc insiders own 8.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.34%, with the float percentage being 22.26%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 25.13 million shares (or 3.46% of all shares), a total value of $6.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.74 million shares, is of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.33 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 million.