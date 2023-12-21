Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Given A 7.01% jump From High?

During the last session, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares were 15.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.70% or $2.81. The 52-week high for the LQDA share is $9.95, that puts it up 7.01 from that peak though still a striking 47.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.67. The company’s market capitalization is $731.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 495.70K shares over the past three months.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) registered a 35.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.70% in intraday trading to $10.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.65%, and it has moved by 64.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.59%. The short interest in Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 4.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.33 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liquidia Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liquidia Corp (LQDA) shares have gone up 13.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.73% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.79 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.82 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.36 million and $4.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.60% and then drop by -15.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.28%. While earnings are projected to return -53.32% in 2023.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Liquidia Corp insiders own 12.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.19%, with the float percentage being 55.08%. Caligan Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.24 million shares (or 14.24% of all shares), a total value of $98.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $11.65 million.