Can C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -26.27% YTD?

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 8.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $9.41, that puts it down -116.32 from that peak though still a striking 75.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $214.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.30 million shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $4.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.05%, and it has moved by 157.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.17%. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 1.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.36 day(s) to cover.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares have gone up 51.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.82% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 19.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.19 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.29%. While earnings are projected to return 3.96% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc insiders own 7.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.10%, with the float percentage being 81.56%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $19.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $4.75 million.