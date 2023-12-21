Boom Or Bust? Where Will Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)’s traded shares were 5.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the O share is $68.85, that puts it down -21.43 from that peak though still a striking 20.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.03. The company’s market capitalization is $41.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 million shares over the past three months.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) trade information

Realty Income Corp. (O) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $56.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by 6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.76%. The short interest in Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is 19.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Realty Income Corp. (O) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Realty Income Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Realty Income Corp. (O) shares have gone down -4.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.30% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.90% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $888.65 million and $907.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 24.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.24%. While earnings are projected to return -8.47% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.62% per annum.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Realty Income Corp. is 3.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)’s Major holders