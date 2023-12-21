Boom Or Bust? Where Will Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares were 10.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.57% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the PBLA share is $225.48, that puts it down -18690.0 from that peak though still a striking 62.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.81 million shares over the past three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) registered a -23.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.57% in intraday trading to $1.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 158.62%, and it has moved by 121.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.83%. The short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 44090.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares have gone down -48.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.52% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.30% this quarter and then jump 95.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.22%. While earnings are projected to return 99.50% in 2023.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders