Boom Or Bust: Where Does LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.31% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the LC share is $10.92, that puts it down -29.08 from that peak though still a striking 44.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.73. The company’s market capitalization is $927.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corp (LC) registered a -2.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.31% in intraday trading to $8.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.63%, and it has moved by 50.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.86%. The short interest in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) is 2.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

LendingClub Corp (LC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corp (LC) shares have gone down -11.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.43% against 2.30.

While earnings are projected to return -89.88% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corp insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.18%, with the float percentage being 85.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.38 million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $110.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.18 million shares, is of Jackson Square Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 8.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corp (LC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $25.7 million.