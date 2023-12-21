BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Rose 22.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 25.77% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 6.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the BB share is $5.75, that puts it down -40.24 from that peak though still a striking 22.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.28 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $4.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.24%. The short interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 21.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares have gone down -17.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.22% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.53 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200.37 million by the end of Feb 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 91.27% in 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Ltd insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.72%, with the float percentage being 51.54%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.00% of all shares), a total value of $191.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.6 million shares, is of Fifthdelta Ltd’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $145.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 16.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $40.9 million.