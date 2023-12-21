BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Received An -5.51% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.90% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $6.25, that puts it down -16.82 from that peak though still a striking 46.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 856.46K shares over the past three months.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) registered a 4.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.90% in intraday trading to $5.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by 2.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.96%. The short interest in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BBVA Argentina ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares have gone down -5.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.51% against 9.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.99 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -80.80% and then drop by -47.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.92%. While earnings are projected to return 10.68% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BBVA Argentina ADR is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

BBVA Argentina ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.56%, with the float percentage being 2.56%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.