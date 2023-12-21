Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) Stock Dropped -34.58% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 62.13% or $2.74. The 52-week high for the ATAK share is $13.90, that puts it down -94.41 from that peak though still a striking 42.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $76.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.09K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) trade information

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) registered a 62.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 62.13% in intraday trading to $7.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.97%, and it has moved by -34.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.63%. The short interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) is 7020.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

ATAK Dividends

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK)’s Major holders

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp insiders own 8.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.09%, with the float percentage being 85.73%. Fifth Lane Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 12.24% of all shares), a total value of $7.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Glazer Capital LLC’s that is approximately 11.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) shares are Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72474.0, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.78 million.