Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Stock Jumped 18.76% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 4.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.40% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $5.64, that puts it down -840.0 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $61.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) registered a 8.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.40% in intraday trading to $0.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.33%, and it has moved by 18.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.86%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 11.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares have gone down -65.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.03% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.55 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.47 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $221k and $1.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5,126.20% and then jump by 427.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.97%. While earnings are projected to return -11.24% in 2023.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 2.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.09%, with the float percentage being 102.48%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $5.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.67 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $1.6 million.