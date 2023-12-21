AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Has Been Rising 47.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.84% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $7.14, that puts it down -31.73 from that peak though still a striking 49.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.73. The company’s market capitalization is $484.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) registered a 4.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $5.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 25.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.28%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 18.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.67 day(s) to cover.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AST SpaceMobile Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) shares have gone down -20.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.07% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc insiders own 9.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.99%, with the float percentage being 36.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 5.90% of all shares), a total value of $29.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $12.17 million.