As The Stock Rises By 3.43% Year-To-Date, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 14.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $20.75, that puts it down -16.77 from that peak though still a striking 22.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.82. The company’s market capitalization is $31.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.67 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $17.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by 12.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.37%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is 26.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares have gone up 8.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.00% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.09 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.94 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.77 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.50% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.65%. While earnings are projected to return 9.38% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corp. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.28%, with the float percentage being 63.67%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 75.22 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 61.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $900.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.18 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $468.24 million.