As The Stock Rises By 21.13% Year-To-Date, Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares were 5.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MFC share is $21.73, that puts it down -0.56 from that peak though still a striking 21.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.07. The company’s market capitalization is $39.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $21.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.81%, and it has moved by 12.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.42%. The short interest in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) is 29.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.52 day(s) to cover.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Manulife Financial Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) shares have gone up 16.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.94% against 18.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.24%. While earnings are projected to return 6.21% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.84% per annum.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. is 1.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corp. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.62%, with the float percentage being 54.63%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 888 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 161.07 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 24.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $497.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.79 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $395.87 million.