As The Stock Falls By -29.34% Year-To-Date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the recent session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.20% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SPCE share is $6.61, that puts it down -168.7 from that peak though still a striking 43.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $982.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.36 million shares over the past three months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) registered a 4.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.20% in intraday trading to $2.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.94%, and it has moved by 15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.99%. The short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is 79.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.86 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) shares have gone down -43.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.87% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 50.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 201.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.82 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $869k and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 244.10% and then jump by 315.50% in the coming quarter.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders