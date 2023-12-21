Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Shares Have Been Down About -27.56% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares were 9.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.03% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the ANNX share is $7.65, that puts it down -104.55 from that peak though still a striking 58.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $199.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 335.61K shares over the past three months.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Annexon Inc (ANNX) registered a 30.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.03% in intraday trading to $3.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.22%, and it has moved by 48.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.90%. The short interest in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annexon Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares have gone up 7.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.54% against 15.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.49%. While earnings are projected to return 26.74% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.26%, with the float percentage being 101.75%. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 13.25% of all shares), a total value of $24.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $2.78 million.