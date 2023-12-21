Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Stock Jumped 26.32% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.27% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ALDX share is $11.97, that puts it down -256.25 from that peak though still a striking 57.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $197.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 million shares over the past three months.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) registered a -4.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.27% in intraday trading to $3.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.09%, and it has moved by 26.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.74%. The short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 3.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) shares have gone down -56.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.30% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290k as predicted by 7 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.38%. While earnings are projected to return 31.65% in 2023.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.20%, with the float percentage being 62.46%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.35 million shares (or 19.37% of all shares), a total value of $95.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $14.24 million.