AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares were 13.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AGNC share is $12.25, that puts it down -25.38 from that peak though still a striking 30.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $6.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.93 million shares over the past three months.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $9.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.27%, and it has moved by 11.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.03%. The short interest in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 40.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AGNC Investment Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares have gone down -3.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.97% against -13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.60% this quarter and then drop -21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $450.58 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25 million and -$98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,383.00% and then drop by -559.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -16.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.81% per annum.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGNC Investment Corp is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.43%, with the float percentage being 39.63%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 542 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 57.35 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $560.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $310.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $184.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.59 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $152.36 million.