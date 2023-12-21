Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -68.02% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 7.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $3.01, that puts it down -301.33 from that peak though still a striking 18.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $287.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.56 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc (AGEN) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $0.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.58%, and it has moved by 1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.78%. The short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 43.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares have gone down -57.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.20% this quarter and then jump 31.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.66%. While earnings are projected to return 16.91% in 2023.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.23%, with the float percentage being 58.68%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 31.7 million shares (or 8.31% of all shares), a total value of $23.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 13.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.44 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $7.11 million.