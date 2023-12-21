After A -4.57% Drop In The Last Week, Does Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 6.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the TME share is $9.29, that puts it down -8.4 from that peak though still a striking 33.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $5.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.83 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.28% in intraday trading to $8.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by -4.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.90%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 15.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares have gone up 11.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.93% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $938.84 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $899.01 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.40% and then drop by -8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 43.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.31% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.06%, with the float percentage being 44.06%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $276.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $247.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 19.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.63 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $60.32 million.