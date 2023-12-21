After A 26.59% Jump In The Last Week, Does SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.28% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $9.50, that puts it down -107.88 from that peak though still a striking 44.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 99.43K shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information

SOS Limited ADR (SOS) registered a 16.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.28% in intraday trading to $4.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.59%, and it has moved by 19.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.57%. The short interest in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SOS Limited ADR (SOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then jump by 200.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.69%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited ADR insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 0.31%. Balyasny Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52887.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOS Limited ADR (SOS) shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF owns about 57156.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $73.0.