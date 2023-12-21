After A 22.17% Jump In The Last Week, Does DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: DMK) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s traded shares were 20.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.44% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the DMK share is $21.70, that puts it down -2682.05 from that peak though still a striking 42.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $7.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 92890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) trade information

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) registered a 32.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.44% in intraday trading to $0.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.17%, and it has moved by 53.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.22%. The short interest in DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 85.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.79%. While earnings are projected to return 65.16% in 2023.

DMK Dividends

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s Major holders

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 2.68%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 54042.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $44508.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39530.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $32556.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 46120.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37984.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30090.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $24782.0.