Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Received An 224.85% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 8.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.71% or $2.6. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $51.88, that puts it down -7.84 from that peak though still a striking 82.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.62. The company’s market capitalization is $14.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.23 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) registered a 5.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.71% in intraday trading to $48.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.29%, and it has moved by 92.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 409.64%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 47.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares have gone up 224.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.88% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.60% this quarter and then jump 1.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $516.81 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $485.03 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.94%. While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2023.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.85%, with the float percentage being 93.77%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 34.04 million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.77 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 21.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.2 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $347.69 million.