A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN)

During the recent session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.74, that puts it down -94.74 from that peak though still a striking 44.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $156.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.44%, and it has moved by -18.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.65%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 12.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone up 33.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.79% against 15.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.39%. While earnings are projected to return 28.26% in 2023.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc insiders own 12.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.82%, with the float percentage being 7.76%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Simplify Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.