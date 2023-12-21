A Quick Glance At Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock: It Is down -0.48% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -31.31 Percent

During the last session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares were 2.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.93% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the CART share is $42.95, that puts it down -85.53 from that peak though still a striking -0.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.26. The company’s market capitalization is $6.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Maplebear Inc. (CART) registered a -5.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.93% in intraday trading to $23.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.95%, and it has moved by -10.44% in 30 days. The short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 5.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $804.23 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $789.82 million by the end of Mar 2024.

CART Dividends

Maplebear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders

Maplebear Inc. insiders own 8.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.26%, with the float percentage being 56.15%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 61966.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23506.0 shares, is of First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.