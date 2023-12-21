A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), As It Continued To Rise 55.04% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 31.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.18% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $13.23, that puts it down -4.83 from that peak though still a striking 40.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $10.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.83 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) registered a -4.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.18% in intraday trading to $12.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.25%, and it has moved by 55.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.90%. The short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 33.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Robinhood Markets Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares have gone up 33.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.30% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.50% this quarter and then jump 101.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $444.74 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $478.31 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $380 million and $424.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.24% in 2023.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.73%, with the float percentage being 80.44%. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.06 million shares (or 7.40% of all shares), a total value of $579.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.9 million shares, is of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $577.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 20.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.62 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $195.79 million.