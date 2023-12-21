A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), As It Continued To Fall -34.18% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $10.55, that puts it down -223.62 from that peak though still a striking 29.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.78 million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $3.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.48%, and it has moved by 24.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.45%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 75.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.2 day(s) to cover.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Luminar Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) shares have gone down -48.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.97% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.90% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.35 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.28 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -647.93%. While earnings are projected to return -9.41% in 2023.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc insiders own 7.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.60%, with the float percentage being 37.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.49 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $161.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $133.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.07 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $48.63 million.