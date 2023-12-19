ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.87 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.3 or 38.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.57M. ZVSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $153.30, offering almost -14227.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.45% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.99K.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 38.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.05% year-to-date, but still up 30.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -59.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.26% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares, and 10.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.62%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 3518.0 shares worth $3764.0.

Cowen and Company, LLC, with 0.00% or 1429.0 shares worth $1529.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3401.0 shares worth $3639.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 491.0 shares worth around $525.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.