YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.52, and it changed around $0.48 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.89B. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.23, offering almost -4.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.45% since then. We note from YPF ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 90.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) is 71.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.50 percent over the past six months and at a -15.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect YPF ADR to make $4.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.64 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.64%.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF ADR shares, and 49.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.99%. YPF ADR stock is held by 148 institutions, with Helikon Investments Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 11.82 million shares worth $207.15 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.12% or 4.75 million shares worth $83.28 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $4.74 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $6.0 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.