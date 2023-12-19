You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH).

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.05M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $150.00, offering almost -3340.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.59% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.86% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.73%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 79064.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.12% or 32877.0 shares worth $46488.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.