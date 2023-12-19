Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.03 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.92M. WKHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -622.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.78% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.48 million.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -76.32% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -5.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.88 day(s).

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.14 percent over the past six months and at a 36.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 139.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc to make $19.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.45 million and $1.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,028.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.01%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of Workhorse Group Inc shares, and 20.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.38%. Workhorse Group Inc stock is held by 216 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 13.02 million shares worth $4.69 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.82% or 9.98 million shares worth $3.59 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.12 million shares worth $1.84 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 4.98 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.