Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.97, and it changed around $1.64 or 3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.64B. WOLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.93, offering almost -95.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.18% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.86% year-to-date, but still up 19.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is 22.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Wolfspeed Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.96 percent over the past six months and at a -62.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -35.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -490.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -384.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $206.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc to make $224.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Wolfspeed Inc shares, and 110.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.74%. Wolfspeed Inc stock is held by 600 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.94% of the shares, which is about 17.47 million shares worth $783.62 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.78% or 13.52 million shares worth $606.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.81 million shares worth $395.08 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 5.85 million shares worth around $262.56 million, which represents about 4.67% of the total shares outstanding.