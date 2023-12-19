Why WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 5.6 million shares of the WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.02, and it changed around $0.47 or 6.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $634.22M. WW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -65.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.1% since then. We note from WW International Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 107.77% year-to-date, but still up 11.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) is 25.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

WW International Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.99 percent over the past six months and at a -118.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.80%.

WW International Inc earnings are expected to increase by -116.64% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of WW International Inc shares, and 80.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.33%. WW International Inc stock is held by 261 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 7.53 million shares worth $50.58 million.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC, with 5.89% or 4.65 million shares worth $31.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.49 million shares worth $16.71 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $12.14 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.