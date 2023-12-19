Why Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.96M. LPSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.17, offering almost -452.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.18% since then. We note from Liveperson Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 4.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Liveperson Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.34 percent over the past six months and at a 120.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Liveperson Inc to make $96.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.48 million and $107.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.77%. Liveperson Inc earnings are expected to increase by 133.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LPSN Dividends

Liveperson Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.